National Black Catholic Men’s conference set for Oct. 12-14

The 2023 Father Chester P. Smith National Black Catholic Men’s Conference will take place Oct. 12-14 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson St.

This year’s theme is “The Least of These” and men of all faith traditions are welcome.

The event is organized by the Bowman-Francis Ministry, whose mission is to “spiritually recharge Afrocentric communities by renewing interest, commitment and devotions within the Roman Catholic Church,” according to its website. The ministry has partnered with the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry to bring the conference to the area.

The cost is $150 for adults and $100 for those age 17 and younger. To register, visit www.bowmanfrancis.org. For more information call the ministry’s office at 317-800-1621 or send an email to ministry@bowmanfrancis.org.