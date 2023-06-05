Bourbon raffle raises $250,000 for tuition aid

The Catholic Education Foundation’s second annual online bourbon raffle has raised $250,000.

The proceeds will provide tuition assistance to families for the coming school year, according to a press release from the foundation.

Twenty individuals were named winners in a drawing that was live-streamed June 1. The prizes are 96 bottles of rare bourbon.

Richard A. Lechleiter, president of the CEF, said, “This event alone will create a Catholic education experience for over 200 students whose families can’t afford it. We can’t wait to do it even bigger and better next year.”For more information about the CEF, visit www.ceflou.org.