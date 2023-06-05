Podcast will discuss the archdiocese’s first shrine 

The June episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guest is Father Paul Beach, rector of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours and judicial vicar for the archdiocese. Dr. Brian B. Reynolds, chancellor of the archdiocese, and Father Beach will discuss Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre’s decision to designate St. Martin of Tours the archdiocese’s first shrine.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” an announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s website, archlou.org, YouTube channel and Facebook page.