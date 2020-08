The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry is encouraging those eligible to register to vote. The deadline to register in the 2020 general election is 4 p.m. on Oct. 5.

New voter registration and voter registration updates can be completed at www.govoteky.com. The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, also has voter registration cards. For more information, call 776-0262 and speak with John Reed. Election Day is Nov. 3.