Black Catholics for Justice hold walk

Dozens of Catholics gathered at the Cathedral of the Assumption Aug. 15 in prayer prior to a walk for racial justice organized by Black Catholics for Justice, a group of young Catholics from local parishes.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, who offered a prayer for the participants, noted “We are a church community that worships together, we believe together and so we need to also walk together.”

He said we walk “against those who would want to blot out the sacred image that is each person” God created. “We stand strongly against those who would violate the human person, especially through the acts of hatred or through acts that deprive people of legitimate opportunities for them to be fulfilled.”

After praying, the group walked southwest from the Cathedral to the federal courthouse at Sixth and Broadway.