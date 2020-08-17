E-town native professes perpetual vows

Record Staff Report

Sister Corbin Hannah, a native of Elizabethtown, Ky., professed final vows as a Sister of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods July 26 during a ceremony at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Saint Mary of the Woods, Ind.

Sister Hannah entered the congregation in September 2009 and, she said, found her place in the world with the Sisters of Providence.

“I was looking for community living, where I could learn and grow with others who also desired to be of service,” she said in a press release from her congregation. “I was also looking for guidance and accountability. I needed something different than what society or ‘the world’ was offering me.”

She earned undergraduate degrees in German and youth ministry from the University of Indianapolis and has served in Indiana and Kentucky. She currently serves as a youth development coordinator for the YMCA Safe Place Services in Louisville.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate time for me to profess perpetual vows than now, during a chaotic time on Earth with the pandemic and global uprising for Black lives,” said she said.

“There is a significant potential for change during this painful time. And professing perpetual vows is my ‘yes’ to giving my life to be a positive force to bring about more love, mercy and justice in our world.”