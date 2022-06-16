Presentation Academy will honor eight women during its 27th annual Tower Awards on Oct. 20 at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

“The Tower Awards for Women Leaders is an annual event honoring Louisville women leaders in their fields and highlighting the contributions of these role models to Presentation Academy students and the Kentuckiana community,” according to a press release from the school.

This year’s honorees are:

Arts and Communication — Rachell Platt, director of community engagement at the Frazier History Museum.

Business Technology and Trade — Nachand Hyde Trabue, a 1992 graduate of Presentation and founder and CEO of Manhattan on Broadway and MELANnaire Marketplace.

Education — Keri Meador Kinslow, a 1996 graduate and a science teacher at Central High School.

Government and Law — Rachael Denhollander, speaker, author, victim advocate and attorney.

Science and Healthcare — Ruth M. Carrico, executive director of the Norton Infectious Disease Institute.

Service and Advocacy — Taylor Ryan, executive director and founder of Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Cecilia "Lucille" Wuerth Tangel, a graduate of the class of 1961 and retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Army.

The Mother Catherine Spalding Visionary Award will be presented to Dominique Alonga, a graduate of the class of 2010 and founder and CEO of We Rwanda and Imagine Nation.

All funds from the event benefit the school’s tuition assistance program. Since the awards began, it has raised more than $4.5 million.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact Kristin Beck at 583-5935, ext., 108 or kbeck@presentationacademy.org.