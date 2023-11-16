Bulletin Board — November 16, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

A Memorial Mass of Remembrance for those grieving the loss of a child will be celebrated at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. Sixth St., on Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. The Mass is offered in partnership with Red Bird Ministries.

The annual Purple Mass for those grieving the loss of a loved one to substance abuse will be celebrated on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the Mass, and all are welcome to attend.

A Gold Mass for all those in the science field will be celebrated Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre.

All who work or study in the science field, as well as those interested in it, are invited to attend.

The liturgy will be followed by a meal and a discussion at the pastoral center next door. Chris Graney, an astronomer with the Vatican Observatory, and Tim Tomes, archivist for the Archdiocese of Louisville, will discuss the recently restored Bouchet telescope.

A Healing Mass sponsored by Catholic Charismatic Renewal will be Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Songs of praise will precede the Mass beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

RETREAT

“Advent: A Call to Simplicity,” a retreat, will be Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky.

Participants will focus on a lifestyle of simplicity — both physically and spiritually — through talks, silent reflection, small group processing, meditation and Taizé prayer. The cost is $40 and includes lunch. Register at www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org or 502-348-1513.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club, which promotes religious vocations, will host a holiday luncheon meeting to honor and thank all archdiocesan women religious who are over age 60. The lunch will be held Dec. 4 at noon at the University Club, 200 E. Brandeis Ave.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the guest speaker, and entertainment will be provided by the Cardinal Singers. The cost is $35.

Reservations are required by Nov. 27 and payment is due by Nov. 29. For more information or to make reservations, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities’ food pantries need volunteers to pick up weekly Dare to Care orders and deliver them to Sister Visitor Center and/or the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry. The deliveries are on Tuesday mornings and require roughly a two-hour time commitment. Volunteers need to be able to lift 50 lbs. For more information, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

Cranksgiving — an annual food drive and bike ride — will be Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Willow Park, 1402 Willow Ave. Participants will meet at the park and be assigned a food item to purchase from a nearby grocery store.

Food collected will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

SUPPORT GROUPS

“Grief and the Holidays,” a program offered by St. Bernadette Church, will offer tools and advice to help the bereaved develop a strategy and plan for handling the holidays. The event will be Nov. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the church’s parish center in Prospect, Ky. For more information, contact Sharon Schuhmann at 815-3103 or sharons@stb2008.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

REUNIONS

Holy Spirit School is hosting a 10-year reunion for the class of 2013 on Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the school, 322 Cannons Lane. To register, email hss2013reunion@gmail.com and send $20 via Venmo to @hss2013reunion.

St. Xavier High School will hold a 10-year reunion for the Class of 2013 on Nov. 24. For more information, visit saintx.com/2013reunion or call 637-8485.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “St. Joseph and the Infancy Narratives,” on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

The class is $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.