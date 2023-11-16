Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective Jan. 4, 2024, unless otherwise noted.

Reverend Peter Q. Do

Reverend Peter Q. Do will be pastor of St. Michael Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as pastor of St. John Paul II Church.

Father Do, born in Saigon, Vietnam, studied at St. Meinrad College Seminary in St. Meinrad, Ind., and attended major seminary at Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Ill. He was ordained on June 8, 2002.

Since ordination, he has served as pastor of the following parishes: St. Bartholomew, St. Ignatius Martyr, St. John Paul II, St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., and St. Monica in Bardstown, Ky.

He has served as administrator of St. Christopher Church in Radcliff, Ky., and as associate pastor of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Father Do has also served as the associate director of the Office of Vocations, a member of the Priest Council and on the Priest Personnel Board. He has also served as a co-chaplain at Presentation Academy and was the founding pastor for Hispanic ministry at St. Bartholomew Church.

Reverend M. Casey Sanders

Reverend M. Casey Sanders will be administrator of St. John Paul II Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities as associate pastor of Holy Trinity Church.

Father Sanders, born in Louisville and raised in Leavenworth, Ind., studied at the University of Evansville and attended major seminary at Theological College in Washington, D.C. and The Pontifical North American College in Rome. He was ordained on May 27, 2017.

He completed post-graduate studies at Theological College, Catholic University of America. He is also a canon lawyer, having studied canon law at Catholic University.

Since ordination, Father Sanders has served as associate pastor of the following parishes: St. James in Elizabethtown, Ky., Holy Trinity and Holy Name. He has also worked part-time in the Metropolitan Tribunal as a defender of the bond.

Reverend Johnson L. Thekkudan

Reverend Johnson L. Thekkudan, a member of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, will serve as administrator pro-tempore at St. Leonard Church and St. Frances of Rome Church. He will also preside at the Swahili Mass on the first Sunday of each month at St. Martin de Porres Church, while residing at Mary Queen of Peace Church. This appointment was effective Nov. 7.

Father Thekkudan, who was born in India and served as a priest on four continents, studied at Christ College in Bangalore, India, and attended major seminary at Dharmaran College in Bangalore. He was ordained on Jan. 5, 2002.

Prior to arriving in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he served as parochial vicar of St. Thomas Church in Bangalore, St. Mèdard Church in Thouars, France, and St. Joseph Church in Mahabo, Madagascar. In the United States, he has served in the Diocese of Covington, Ky., as parochial vicar of St. Mary Church in Alexandria, St. Thomas Church in Fort Thomas and St. Henry Church in Elsmere. He also served as parochial administrator at St. John the Baptist Church in Carrollton, Ky.

Reverend Steven D. Henriksen will serve as associate pastor of Holy Trinity Church.

Current addresses for priests and deacons can be found on the archdiocese’s website at www.archlou.org/about-the-archdiocese/.