A Catholic take on Giving Tuesday

The week after Thanksgiving is rife with days of spending — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday.

This year, the archdiocese has a new initiative for Giving Tuesday with #iGiveCatholic.

#iGiveCatholic is an annual day of giving that raises funds for projects that parishes and schools have identified, said Molly Keene Smith, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Mission Advancement. This year, the day of giving falls on Nov. 28.

“The idea was that most people want to do something on Giving Tuesday,” she said in a recent interview. “This way, people can give back and give Catholic.”

The initiative started in the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 2016. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, where Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre served before coming to Kentucky, also participated.

“Archbishop Shelton had experience with the initiative and with his guidance, we decided we definitely wanted to participate,” Keene Smith said.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville this year, 35 parishes and schools are participating. Each parish and school has a specific project that will benefit from funds raised during #iGiveCatholic.

The participants “tried to find something that needed to be done that wasn’t in the budget,” Keene Smith said. “There’s lots of good projects that get pushed to the side” that this initiative will support.

Good Shepherd Church plans to replace the steps to the rectory.

“They’re steps that Father Deo (Ssamba) climbs every day and they’re literally crumbling,” Keene Smith said.

St. Charles Church in Marion County hopes to replace the church’s breaker box. St. Bernard School will install safety and security measures, such as control boxes on external doors and cameras on campus.

Each participating parish and school has its own webpage on igivecatholic.org and every dollar donated goes to a specific project determined by the donor.

Last year #iGiveCatholic raised $18.5 million for projects in 42 dioceses. This year, 50 dioceses are participating.

“We hope people will support our parishes and schools and all the good work they do,” Keene Smith said.

The advanced giving phase started this week and extends through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28. Donations can be made online at igivecatholic.org or by check or cash directly to the parish or school.

The Archdiocese of Louisville participants are: