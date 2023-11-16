Ministers needed to lead communion services in jail

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s jail ministry is seeking eucharistic ministers to provide Communion services for men and women incarcerated in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Hall of Justice.

Ministers should be available to organize services at least twice a month on Fridays. Female ministers are particularly needed to serve in the women’s jail.

The volunteers will be trained by the archdiocese’s Office of Family and Life Ministries. Training includes practical information about how to interact with jail officers and how to conduct oneself inside a detention center, according to Deacon Steven Marks, who leads the ministry.

Ministers will also be required to attend an orientation process provided by the jails that includes filling out an application and undergoing a criminal background check and fingerprinting. Ministers will be issued a jail identification card.

To learn more about jail ministry or how to become a minister, contact Deacon Marks at 964-6966 or at deacon.steve.marks@stalbert.org.