Bellarmine University will receive $1 million to fund a new Simulation Training Center thanks to an omnibus appropriations package signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Simulation Training Center will expand Bellarmine’s existing Simulation Laboratory, according to a press release from the school.

Simulation laboratories provide immersive learning experiences for health care students and practitioners and include realistic clinical rooms, manikins and equipment, according to the school.

Simulated learning centers mimic clinical scenarios and give students detailed feedback, while minimizing time spent in direct contact with patients, the release said.

In addition to serving current Bellarmine students, the university plans to use the new center to extend its services to include students in kindergarten through twelfth grade interested in health careers. It will also “provide professional development opportunities for federally qualified health center staff and other regional healthcare practitioners,” the release said.