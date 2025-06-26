Archdiocesan News

Bulletin Board — June 26, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion July 5 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:30 p.m. July 9 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on July 9 and the topic is “The Spirituality of Asking for and Receiving Help.”  To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.
The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

HERE AND THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a “Christmas in July” themed Card Party for a Cause on July 13 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes desserts and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs, and raffles are planned. The proceeds will benefit the Ladies of Good Shepherd. For reservations, call 749-9780.

The Bardstown Council of the Knights of Columbus will host the 63rd annual dinner for priests, deacons and seminarians of the Archdiocese of Louisville on Aug. 7 at St. Thomas’ Parish Center, 870 St. Thomas Lane. Guests dine for free and other attendees can purchase tickets for $25 at the door. The cost includes ribeye steak dinner, sides, snacks and dessert. The social will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the meal will follow at 6 p.m.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association will host its alumni appreciation meeting and luncheon on July 9 at noon at the new Flaget High School Museum located in the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive. The museum, which is handicap accessible, will open at 10 a.m.
A free hot lunch will be served to all paid members. To RSVP, call Chuck Horrell at 645-7798. 

DeSales High School will host three class reunions in September. 

  • A reunion for all classes ending in 0 and 5 will be held at a tailgate before the home football game on Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The class of 1965 will celebrate 60 years with a catered dinner on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
  • The class of 1975 will host its 50-year reunion Sept. 19-20.

All three reunions will be held at DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive. Contact Lori Dobson at 883-2436 to RSVP.

ORGANIZATIONS

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a catechist retreat titled, “Anchored in Hope” on July 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. The cost is $30, which includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

  • July 3-4: History of the Sacraments, Reconciliation. 
  • July 10-11: Proverbs: Guide to choices in life.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 1 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “Jesus is not stingy.”

