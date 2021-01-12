Classes on US bishops’ letter set for Jan. 20 and 27

Virtual classes to help individuals better understand the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ pastoral letter on racism entitled “Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love” are being offered by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and the Office of Faith Formation.

The classes will take place via the Zoom video conferencing platform Jan. 20 and 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

In the pastoral letter, the bishops “invite conversion of hearts, minds and institutions to address the evil sin of racism that still exists in our communities,” said a press release from the organizers.

The classes will be led by M. Annette Mandley-Turner, OMM executive director and Art Turner, director of the Office of Faith Formation.

For more information or to register, contact the OMM at 471-2146.