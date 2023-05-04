Wedding Anniversaries — May 4, 2023

Charles “Chuck” and Patricia “Pat” Carson, members of St. Ignatius Church in White Mills, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 7. Mrs. Carson, the former Pat Carr, retired in 2010 from Allegro Assisted Living as a cook and pastry chef. Mr. Carson is a United States Navy veteran and retired postal clerk. The couple have two children and eight grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Francis H. Bland, members of St. Charles Church in Lebanon, Ky., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, May 4. Mrs. Bland is the former Shirley Ann Hamilton. The couple have four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Aaron and Teri Pierce, members of St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church, will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on May 6. Mrs. Pierce, the former Teri Heibert, retired from Brandenburg Family Medicine in 2019 after 20 years. Mr. Pierce retired in 2019 after 41 years at Hussung Mechanical. The couple have three children and 10 grandchildren.