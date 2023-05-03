Mercy lands first in Alumnae Unite fundraising challenge

Mercy Academy alumnae showed up to win, leading the Fegenbush Lane school to victory in the 2023 Alumnae Unite fundraising challenge to promote education for women and girls.

The four all-girl Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville — Assumption High School, Mercy, Presentation and Sacred Heart academies — along with Bethlehem and Holy Cross high schools teamed up April 18-20 to raise money for their schools with the help of alumnae.

During the 60-hour challenge, alumnae were encouraged to financially support their schools’ annual funds. The school with the highest percentage of participation won the challenge. Alumnae who contributed to their alma mater between July 1, 2022, through April 20 also counted toward the total.

Mercy saw 15.93 percent of its alumnae donate to the school. Sacred Heart had 13.96 percent participation. Assumption placed third with 12.11 percent and Presentation was a close fourth with 12.4 percent of alumnae contributing. Holy Cross had 9.8 percent of its alumnae participate and Bethlehem closed out the group with 5 percent alumnae participation.

The six schools raised more than $305,000 from more than 3,500 alumnae. According to an announcement from the schools, the challenge has two goals:

Its mission is to encourage women who’ve graduated from these institutions to give back by “supporting girls’ Catholic education and increasing awareness about the importance of women’s philanthropy,” the announcement said.