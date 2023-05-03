John Paul II Academy will refill and reseal cornerstone

John Paul II Academy, 3525 Goldsmith Lane, will hold a ceremony May 17, following the school’s 8:15 a.m. Mass, to refill and seal its cornerstone’s time capsule.

The cornerstone was originally part of the St. Barnabas School building on Hikes Lane, which closed in 2006 with a multi-school merger to form John Paul II Academy.

The stone contained a time capsule from 1955, the year St. Barnabas was established. It held copies of The Record and the Courier-Journal newspapers, religious medals and an image of St. Maria Goretti, among other items.

During the May 17 event, items from the capsule will be returned to the cornerstone. Other items will also be added — photos, notes and memorabilia that represent the three schools that merged to form John Paul II: St. Barnabas, St. Pius X and St. Bartholomew schools.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.