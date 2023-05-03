Presentation students create awareness of trafficking

Presentation Academy student Zoe Eme poured red sand into the crack of the sidewalk facing South Fourth Street in downtown Louisville May 3. Presentation students took part in the Red Sand Project which seeks to create public awareness about human trafficking. The grains of red sand represent the victims of trafficking. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Presentation Academy students took part in the Red Sand Project May 3 in an effort to educate the public about human trafficking.

The students poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalks down Breckinridge Lane and South Fourth Street.

The Red Sand Project began in Miami, Fla., in 2014 as a way to create awareness about human trafficking. The grains of sand represent the victims of human trafficking, the students explained.

Presentation students also participated in a service at the school where they prayed for victims of trafficking.