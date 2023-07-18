Spanish classes to be offered at St. Rita Church

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Hispanic Ministry will offer a series of nine basic Spanish classes beginning Aug. 14 in St. Rita Church’s Casper Center, 8709 Preston Highway. Classes will meet on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. except Sept. 1.

The course is designed to provide foundational Spanish skills for people who want to become more involved with the Hispanic community in their parishes.

A minimum of eight students must be enrolled for the class to be held. The maximum class size is 10. The cost is $140, which includes materials. The registration deadline is Aug. 7.

To register, call the Office of Hispanic Ministry at 290-4247 or email hispmin@archlou.org.