Wedding Anniversaries — June 19, 2025

Joseph and Donna Madison Effinger, members of St. Athanasius Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on June 22. Mrs. Effinger retired after 22 years with the Archdiocese of Louisville and 20 years with National City Bank. Mr. Effinger retired after 14 years with Raytheon and 11 years with the Naval Ordnance Station. The couple have two children and two grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with a family dinner.

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Schuhmann, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 21. Mrs. Schuhmann, the former Carole Anne Blanton, retired after 24 years as a registered nurse with Jewish Hospital. Mr. Schuhmann retired after 42 years as president of Parkway Southern Co. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with family and friends.

Patrick and Laura Siegrist Clifford, members of St. Agnes Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. Mrs. Clifford is a retired JCPS educator. Mr. Clifford is retired from sales at Dean Foods. The couple have one child and two grandchildren.