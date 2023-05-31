Youth

St. Xavier wins lacrosse state title

by

St. Xavier High School’s lacrosse team won the Kentucky Scholastic Lacrosse League’s state championship during a match against South Oldham High School May 22.

The game was played at Trinity High School’s Marshall Stadium and the score was 22-14. It’s the program’s fifth straight title, according to the school.

In addition, several athletes received individual accolades. 

  • Jack Phelps was named the Most Valuable Player.
  • Henry Mercer, Luc Boudreau, Jake Sendaydiego, Ryder John, Andrew Powell, and Jackson Campisano were named to the All-State Team. 
  • Jackson Campisano was named 2023 Mr. Lacrosse.
The Record
Written By
The Record
