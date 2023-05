A group performed a play based on Scripture during an Easter Festival on the campus of St. Peter the Apostle Church May 27. (Photo Special to The Record)

About 350 Hispanic and Latino parishioners gathered May 27 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Louisville’s southend for a “Gran Festival de Pascua,” an Easter Festival meant to prepare them for the feast of Pentecost, which was celebrated May 28. Parishioners represented several parishes, including St. Rita, St. Edward, Annunciation and St. James in Elizabethtown, Ky. The event was filled with music, prayer and fellowship. It also included adoration and a play based on Scripture.