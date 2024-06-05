June episode of ‘What’s New in ArchLou Podcast’ available now

The June installment of the “What’s New in ArchLou Podcast” features Michal Horace, director of the Office of Youth and Young Adults. Horace joins host Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the archdiocese, to discuss his role and work, the challenges facing youth and young adults, and the faithful’s call to minister to them.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” an announcement from the archdiocese said. The podcast, part of the Arch Lou Podcast Network, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith Channel and the Archdiocese of Louisville’s website, www.archlou.org, and its YouTube Channel and Facebook page. New episodes are released on the first Tuesday of each month.