Bulletin Board – June 19, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, will host a multilingual rosary — in which each decade is prayed in a different language — on June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will follow.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

RETREATS

The Louisville Cursillo Movement will host a women’s retreat July 17-20 at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to attend. Applications can be found at louisvillecursillo.org. Contact Sharyn Cabello at sharyn.cabello@gmail.com for more details.

A retreat for those affected by infertility will be held July 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Crescent Hill neighborhood. The retreat will be led by Anna Hudson, a trained spiritual director. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. Lunch will be provided. To learn more or to register, visit www.missaest.org.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace, who have a motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky., will host a “Zoom and See” discernment retreat day on July 19. Any single Catholic woman between the ages of 18 and 45 is welcome. For more information, text/call Sister Mai-dung Nguyen at 405-248-7027.

HERE AND THERE

St. John Chrysostom Church, 221 S. Penn Avenue in Eminence, Ky., will display the Eucharistic Miracles exhibit created by Blessed Carlo Acutis on June 22 and June 29. For more information, contact the parish office at 518-0154.

The third annual Ryan Neutz Memorial Golf Scramble will be held June 28 at 2 p.m. at Charlie Vettiner Golf Course. The event honors St. Xavier High School graduate Ryan Neutz, who passed away in 2022 after a battle with mental illness. Proceeds support a St. Xavier High School endowment. Register or donate at ryan-neutz-memorial-golf-scramble.perfectgolfevent.com.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

St. Bernadette Church will host a blood drive June 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association will host its alumni appreciation meeting and luncheon on July 9 at noon at the new Flaget High School Museum located in the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive. The museum, which is handicap accessible, will open at 10 a.m.

A free hot lunch will be served to all paid members. To RSVP, call Chuck Horrell at 645-7798.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host a summer social at Churchill Downs, 700 Central Avenue, on June 26 at 6 p.m. The evening will include races, live music and food trucks. The first 75 registrants will receive free admission. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

June 26-27: Proverbs: Lady Wisdom, Lady Folly and a collection of maxims.

July 3-4: History of the Sacraments, Reconciliation.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 24 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “Feast of Saints Peter and Paul: Who hired these guys?”

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event June 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Kristol Yeager, Cindy Bush and Joseph Brooks, APRN, will present a panel discussion titled, “Guiding the Journey: Helping Seniors Move with Dignity and Purpose.”

The session will offer guidance on “how to ease the emotional and practical challenges of downsizing, moving and aging in place,” said the release.The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.