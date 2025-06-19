Summer camp provides education and recreation for refugee children

Young refugees participating in Catholic Charities of Louisville’s summer learning program made collages June 16 in Spalding University’s library. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Close to 70 refugee children and youth, who were recently resettled with their families by Catholic Charities of Louisville, are taking part in “Six Weeks of Summer in America,” a summer learning program.

Kait Evans, youth program manager for Catholic Charities, said the summer program is set to run through July 18. It’s taking place on Spalding University’s campus in downtown Louisville. It will primarily serve newly arrived refugee children in kindergarten through 12th grade, she noted.

The children in the program arrived in the United States a little less than a year ago. They’ve been in school, but this is their first summer in this country, Evans noted.

“Based on their backgrounds, many have had interruptions in their schooling,” said Evans. “The summer program helps them to learn more English and experience fun activities as they adjust to life here in the U.S.”

Catholic Charities partners with Jefferson County Public Schools and various other agencies, including Lou City Soccer Club, which offers soccer lessons to the campers. During the six weeks, the children are also receiving help with English from JCPS English as a Second Language teachers.

The campers come from many nations, including Haiti, Somalia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania and Cuba. Evans noted that the last refugee families were resettled in December of 2024 and in early January. There haven’t been any arrivals since President Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20, she noted.

The president signed an executive order after his inauguration, terminating the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

With no refugee families to resettle, Evans said, “We’re focusing on pivoting to help with case management and services for families with children in JCPS.” Since March, case workers have done weekly check-ins with students who need extra support in school, she said.