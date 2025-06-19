Catholic school teachers retiring after decades of service

Twenty educators are retiring this summer from Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic schools.
Among them are two who taught in Catholic schools in the archdiocese for 40 or more years.
Sandy Maxted is retiring from Assumption High School after serving in local Catholic schools for 46 years.
William Bornschein is retiring from St. Xavier High School. He has taught in local Catholic schools for 40 years.
Following is a full listing of this year’s retirees and the schools they are retiring from. These retirements were reported to the archdiocese’s Office of Catholic Schools as of its May 30 deadline.
40 or more years
- Sandy Maxted, teacher, Assumption High School, 46 years
- William Bornschein, teacher, St. Xavier High School, 40 years
30 or more years
- Rebecca Reisert, teacher, St. Xavier High School, 33 years
- Cathy Guizio, teacher, St. Bernard School, 34.5 years
- Pat Barnett, teacher, Sacred Heart Academy, 35 years
- Charles “Chuck” Medley, teacher, St. Xavier High School, 35 years
- Connie McDowell, teacher, Bethlehem High School, 37 years
- Fran Spaulding, teacher, Bethlehem High School, 38 years
- Elizabeth Whelan, teacher, John Paul II Academy, 38 years
20 or more years
- Amy Sample, principal, St. Xavier High School, 26 years
- Marilyn Shanks, teacher, St. Francis of Assisi School, 23 years
- Nancy Leopold, teacher, St. Albert the Great School, 27 years
- Carolyn Jones, teacher, St. Bernard School, 28 years
- Lisa Rholeder, teacher, St. Stephen Martyr School, 28 years
10 or more years
- Dana Bale, teacher, St. Martha School, 10 years
- Sue Boone, teacher, St. Ann School, 12 years
- Rhoda Jacoby, teacher, Immaculata Classical Academy, 12 years
- Christina Elpers, teacher, Assumption High School, 14 years
- Connie Tutwiler, teacher, St. Aloysius School, 15 years
- Mara Huston, teacher, Bethlehem High School, 18 years