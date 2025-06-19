Catholic school teachers retiring after decades of service

Twenty educators are retiring this summer from Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic schools.

Among them are two who taught in Catholic schools in the archdiocese for 40 or more years.

Sandy Maxted

Sandy Maxted is retiring from Assumption High School after serving in local Catholic schools for 46 years.

William Bornschein

William Bornschein is retiring from St. Xavier High School. He has taught in local Catholic schools for 40 years.

Following is a full listing of this year’s retirees and the schools they are retiring from. These retirements were reported to the archdiocese’s Office of Catholic Schools as of its May 30 deadline.

40 or more years

Sandy Maxted , teacher, Assumption High School, 46 years

30 or more years

Rebecca Reisert , teacher, St. Xavier High School, 33 years

, teacher, St. Bernard School, 34.5 years Pat Barnett , teacher, Sacred Heart Academy, 35 years

, teacher, St. Xavier High School, 35 years Connie McDowell , teacher, Bethlehem High School, 37 years

, teacher, Bethlehem High School, 38 years Elizabeth Whelan, teacher, John Paul II Academy, 38 years

20 or more years

Amy Sample , principal, St. Xavier High School, 26 years

, teacher, St. Francis of Assisi School, 23 years Nancy Leopold , teacher, St. Albert the Great School, 27 years

, teacher, St. Bernard School, 28 years Lisa Rholeder, teacher, St. Stephen Martyr School, 28 years

10 or more years