Young Catholics invited to ‘Witness for Life’ pilgrimage

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family and Life Ministries Office is organizing a “Witness for Life” pilgrimage to the annual national March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18-23.

High school students and young adults are invited to attend. The national event usually draws around 500,000 people.

In addition to the march, the pilgrimage includes a pro-life vigil Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, museum visits and a Students for Life conference where the young people will hear from national speakers.

For more information, contact Stuart Hamilton, pro-life activities coordinator for the archdiocese, at shamilton@archlou.org.