Wedding Anniversaries — April 10, 2025

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Schneider, members of St. Bernadette Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 12. Mrs. Schneider, the former Jo Ann Balmer, is retired after 23 years as a human resource manager for Invesco. Mr. Schneider is retired after 36 years as a market research manager for the Courier Journal and eight years in market research at LG&E and KU Energy. The couple has one child and one grandchild.
Mike and Elsie Cowan Reichart, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 18. Mrs. Reichart retired from Winn-Dixie after 43 years of service. Mr. Reichart retired from Winn-Dixie after 43 years of service. The couple has one child.
Mr. & Mrs. Paul Kuhn, members of Epiphany Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 19. Mr. Kuhn retired from Louisville Philip Morris after 27 years of service. The couple has three sons and six grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with family.
William and Kaelin Kallay Rybak, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 19. Mr. Rybak is a retired insurance executive. Mrs. Rybak is the founder of Knights Travel and works as a travel advisor. The couple plans to celebrate with family and friends.
Colonel Dr. Philip and Dotty Wettig, members of St. Louis Bertrand Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 12. Mrs. Wettig, the former Dotty Bowman, retired from AT&T after 40 years of service. Dr. Wettig is retired from both dentistry and the U.S. Army. The couple has two children and two grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with family and friends.