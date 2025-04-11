Wedding Anniversaries — April 10, 2025

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Schneider, members of St. Bernadette Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 12. Mrs. Schneider, the former Jo Ann Balmer, is retired after 23 years as a human resource manager for Invesco. Mr. Schneider is retired after 36 years as a market research manager for the Courier Journal and eight years in market research at LG&E and KU Energy. The couple has one child and one grandchild.