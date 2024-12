ZaKiyah Johnson, a player on Sacred Heart’s basketball team, played from a wheelchair in a game against the Louisville Lightning, a wheelchair team, on Nov. 21. (Photo Special to The Record by Donna Johnson)

Sacred Heart School played a pre-season game against the Louisville Lightning, a wheelchair basketball team of the JCPS Adapted Sports program on Nov. 1. Louisville Lightning won the game.

Sacred Heart’s head coach, Donna Moir, said, “Sacred Heart Athletics and our basketball team were proud to partner with the Louisville Lightning for our game. Lots of friendships were made and it was a very competitive game.”