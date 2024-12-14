Sacred Heart athletes sign letters of intent

Twenty-four student-athletes from Sacred Heart Academy signed letters of intent to participate in college athletics last month.

“This is an unprecedented number of athletes for a fall signing,” noted a press release from the school.

The following students signed to play volleyball — Bridget Egan, Harvard University; Elise Hart, Denver University; Sarah Kempf, Butler University; and Anna Powell, Georgia Southern University.

For soccer — Sophia Auzenne, Cleveland State University; Caitlin Chase, Vanderbilt University; Nora Dimmitt, Bellarmine University; Ainsley Green, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga; Ava Hendrick, University of Cincinnati; and Lilly Lund, Denver University.

Ginger Mooser signed to play soccer and golf for Transylvania University.

For swimming and diving — Sara Keefe, Indiana State University; Haley McDonald, University of Texas; Hanna Schmidt, Auburn University; Eli Summa, University of Kentucky; and Merritt Walker, University of Tampa.

For field hockey — Tatum Bohnert, University of Louisville ; Ella Davis, Indiana University; Evie Hamm, Johns Hopkins University; Eliza Hensley, Centre College; Annemarie Martin, University of New Haven; and Emilia Ostos, Davidson College.

For basketball — ZaKiyah Johnson, Louisiana State University, and Addison Kincaid, Hillsdale College.