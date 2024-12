St. Raphael School students collected food donations for the parish’s newly-opened St. Vincent de Paul Resource Center during the months of November and December.

The collected food will be used to create 75 Christmas food baskets.

On Nov. 24 and 25, fourth- and fifth-grade students also created Christmas cards to include in the baskets and learned about the work of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Middle school students sorted items and stocked the shelves.