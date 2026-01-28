Comfort my People — Ordinary Time: A season for prayer and reflection 

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

After the seasons of Advent and Christmas, we return to “Ordinary Time,” a series of Sunday celebrations that are simply called “ordinal” or “counted” Sundays because they do not fall within any of the other seasons of the liturgical year.

While the different seasons of the liturgical year invite us to focus on specific aspects of Jesus Christ’s life — such as his birth at Bethlehem, his temptation in the desert, his suffering, death, and resurrection, or his return in glory. In contrast to these and yet in union with them, Ordinary Time invites us to pray and reflect on how we are also called to be faithful to Jesus in our journey through life at all times and in all seasons.

In Ordinary Time, we reflect on how the message of our Lord Jesus Christ is to be lived by us every day, including through the wise and prudent use of our gifts. We seek the Lord during both grand celebrations and in the ordinary, routine aspects of our lives, recognizing that the use of our gifts is essential in our daily walk with Christ.

As we examine our daily lives, one challenge many of us face is recognizing the basic understanding and truth that God has given each one of us gifts to help build His kingdom and strengthen our Church and community. When we think about the gifts God has given each of us individually, we sometimes fail to appreciate or even notice how the gifts given to us by God have blessed us in many ways.

There are moments in life when it can be hard to value the unique gifts of grace that God has given us to support the common good and all people. Furthermore, while it may be challenging to recognize our own gifts, it can be just as hard to appreciate others’ gifts. A lack of appreciation for our own gifts, combined with an overemphasis on gifts that others have but we do not, often leads to envy and jealousy of others.

Whether we believe we need it or not, St. Paul offers wise advice about our own gifts and those of others. In 1 Corinthians 12:7, St. Paul writes, “To each individual the manifestation of the Spirit is given for some benefit.”

St. Paul reminds us that each of us has received gifts, manifestations of the Spirit, not only for us but also intended for the good of others and for building community. St. Paul emphasizes that we are all part of the same team, so to speak, and all our gifts serve a common purpose.

St. Paul states, “There are different kinds of spiritual gifts but the same Spirit; there are different forms of service but the same Lord; there are different workings but the same God who produces all of them in everyone” (1 Corinthians 12:4-6).

When we use our gifts, each of us plays a vital role in proclaiming Jesus Christ to the world. We can overcome feelings of envy and jealousy by appreciating all that God has given us and recognizing that the gifts of others also benefit us. By firmly anchoring ourselves in the understanding that we serve Jesus Christ through serving one another and by using our gifts appropriately, we can always appreciate both our own gifts and those of others.

During this liturgical season of Ordinary Time, may we come to appreciate the ways that God calls us to be of service to one another through appreciation of our own gifts as well as the gifts of others. In this manner, we can together build up the Kingdom of God here in our area and proclaim the mighty things that God has done for us.