The gift of connection: Six simple ways to stay connected

Kristen Neises

A friend of mine from my parish recently shared something that stuck with me:

“I never thought I’d say this,” she admitted, “but sometimes I go days without speaking to anyone. It’s just so quiet now.”

Her story isn’t unique. As we get older, life naturally changes — retirement, kids moving away, loved ones passing on. But what shouldn’t change is our sense of connection. We were made for community, created by a God who exists in relationship — Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

In Scripture, we see again and again that God calls us into community. We were never meant to go through life alone. And research affirms this truth: Staying socially connected strengthens both our physical and emotional well-being.

People with strong social connections tend to live longer, have lower rates of heart disease and dementia, and experience less stress. On the other hand, prolonged isolation can be as harmful to health as smoking or inactivity.

But connection doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s all around us — we just have to step into it.

Where to start? Try these simple ways to connect:

Join a parish group —Whether it’s a Bible study, prayer group or service ministry, there’s something special about coming together in faith. At Epiphany Church, we have a wonderful group called SAGES that brings people together for food, fun and fellowship. SAGES meets on the third Sunday of the month, welcoming parishioners 55 and over for a time of conversation and connection. Groups like this remind us that life is meant to be lived together, and there’s always room for new faces at the table.

Make Sundays a social day — Instead of heading straight home after Mass, stay for coffee hour or invite someone to lunch. A simple conversation can lead to deep, lasting friendships.

Spend time with younger generations — Have grandkids, nieces, nephews or young people in your parish? Ask them about their interests, share your own stories or offer to teach them something new. Many young adults are hungry for wisdom. Relationships between generations bring joy and purpose to both sides.

Join a group activity — Maybe it’s a walking group, a chair yoga class or a book club at the library. Movement and social time go hand in hand, and these shared experiences build real friendships.

Pick up the phone —Think of someone you haven’t talked to in a while and give them a call. You might be surprised at how much a five-minute chat brightens both your day and theirs.

Look for ways to give — Volunteering is one of the best ways to meet people while making a difference. Whether it’s helping at the food pantry, visiting homebound parishioners or mentoring young people in your community, service connects us in ways we never expect.

Jesus reminds us in Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” We don’t need a crowd to experience the power of connection — just a willingness to reach out.

If you’ve been feeling isolated, know this: You are not alone. There is a place for you, a purpose for you, and people who would love to share in your journey. And sometimes, all it takes is a simple “hello” to begin rebuilding the beautiful gift of community.

So, who will you reach out to this week?

Kristen Neises leads the Health & Wellness Ministry at Epiphany Church and is the director of Lifestyle Medicine/Faculty at the University of Louisville Trager Institute.