Letter from the Archbishop — Annual Pontifical Good Friday Collection will be April 18

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! At the Good Friday liturgies on April 18, parishes will conduct the annual Pontifical Good Friday Collection, which supports the work of the Church in the Holy Land.

Supporting the Church in the Holy Land is a historic mission. Since the time of Saint Paul, Christians throughout the world have understood the responsibility to support the land where Jesus walked.

Your support and prayers are needed for the Christians in the Holy Land, especially during this challenging time. Due to the armed conflict, families have been displaced, left without work, and are struggling financially. Most of the faithful rely on the pilgrimage industry to make a living, which has been interrupted. People need support for everything, including medicine, surgeries, food, and school tuition.

Among the many programs and projects, this collection supports 74 sanctuaries and shrines, 29 parishes, 16 schools with more than 10,000 students, university scholarships, healthcare facilities, friars preparing for the priesthood, and refugees from Syria to Lebanon, to the West Bank, and in Cyprus and Rhodes.

The Pontifical Good Friday Collection offers all Catholics an opportunity to express their solidarity with Christians in the Holy Land. Your donation will make a difference in the lives of those caught up in war, violence, and instability in this region. Thank you for your generosity and your prayers!

Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville