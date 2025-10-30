Vocation Awareness – Vicar for vocations says all Catholics have a role in encouraging vocations

Father Martin Linebach

During this Vocation Awareness Week, I reflect on my own journey to the priesthood.

There are two things that come to mind. First, is the invitation of my sixth-grade teacher, Sister Mary Ella, who asked me if I had ever considered the priesthood. The other aspect that I remember was taking the leap to talk to the vocation director and ultimately to enter seminary.

When I was in sixth grade at St. Edward School in Jeffersontown, my teacher, Sister Mary Ella, approached me one day and said, “You have the characteristics that would make a good priest.”

It was odd because she had never said anything like that to me before. In fact, no one had ever proposed priesthood to me before. I tried to shrug it off and just move on, but her words stayed with me.

Through my remaining time at St. Edward, then in high school and even during my time at Bellarmine University, her invitation to the priesthood stayed with me.

The notion of going to seminary became stronger and more certain. I observed the joy of several priests whom I came to know. I wanted what they exhibited and realized it was their relationship with Christ and love of the priesthood that brought them that joy. I was ready to take the leap and enter seminary.

As vicar for vocations and the vocation director, I encounter many people who feel a call or urge to consider the priesthood. Many times, people are reluctant to talk about what the Lord has placed on their hearts and minds. I connect with young men at Mass, on high school vocation visits, via the Serra Club, parish priests, college campus ministry visits, etc.

When considering a call to the priesthood, there is some level of fear of the unknown. The primary question is, “How do I discern a call to the priesthood?”

Over many meetings, phone calls, and/or text messages — generally over a period of months (or sometimes, years) — I will help guide a young man to listen, look and learn about the priesthood. At the same time, I get an opportunity to learn about the man’s faith, his heart, his aptitude, his emotional and psychological stability and ultimately his willingness to listen to God’s call to live a life of service to Christ’s church and her people.

My own experience of taking this leap helps me to explore with someone discerning the priesthood or at least the willingness to enter seminary. I am fond of saying to both our seminarians and those exploring the opportunity of seminary, “I will ride this horse with you!”

Perhaps the biggest hurdle in the discernment process is taking the leap to enter seminary. Most assume that when a man enters seminary, he will be a priest.

I had my own doubts during seminary. However, seminary at the beginning is really a deeper, more intense discernment period. Seminary allows the man to listen more intently to God’s call for him. Certainly, the goal of seminary is to educate and form future priests, but discernment is still taking place.

On average, 60% of seminarians continue through ordination to the priesthood. The other 40% become more educated, faithful Catholic men who will serve the church in other ways. Yet, they will be able to share their knowledge and faith with their own families and the parish community.

No one who entered seminary and eventually left before being ordained a priest ever said it was a waste of time. On the contrary, they know what a blessing that focused time of discernment was, and it gives them clarity on where God wants them to be. At the end of the day, for all of us, it is simply to trust in God’s will for our lives.

If they do enter seminary, the first year is a Propaedeutic (preparatory) Stage. The Propaedeutic Stage serves as an introductory period for seminarians, focusing on their overall human and spiritual development and preparation for the subsequent stages of priestly formation. It is designed to help them cultivate a deeper prayer life, develop a mature personality and engage in vocational discernment. This stage is crucial for those who may need additional preparation before entering the more rigorous academic and spiritual demands of seminary life.

Subsequent stages of formation all focus on deeper aspects of human, spiritual, intellectual and pastoral formation. Academically, they will take courses related to philosophy and theology. At the same time, the seminarian continues to discern his role in the church. However, none of this can take place if there is no leap into the deeper discernment that seminary life offers.

Having experienced Sister Mary Ella’s encouragement for me to consider the priesthood reminds me that all of us play a role in encouraging vocations to the priesthood and religious life. Also, having heard my own call from God on my heart and taking that to my ministry as vicar for vocations, it inspires me to welcome others to seminary to more deeply discern God’s call in their life. It is a blessing and joy for me.

As Sister Mary Ella did for me, please do the same for some young man who seems to have the qualities that would make a holy priest and admired pastor. If you see someone, say something!

Father Martin Linebach is the vicar for vocations and director of the Vocation Office for the Archdiocese of Louisville.