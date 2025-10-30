Meet the Seminarians

The Archdiocese of Louisville currently has 23 seminarians in formation for the priesthood.

A seminarian for the Archdiocese of Louisville can expect his formation to last seven to eight years. An example timeline would be:

1 year Propaedeutic Stage

Focused on tenets of the faith, prayer, community and service.

2 years Discipleship Stage

(Three years if he does not have a college degree)

Focuses on intimacy with Christ, Christian virtue and philosophy.

3.5 years Configuration Stage

Focuses on priestly identity (Christ, Shepherd and Servant).

Diaconate ordination

Seminarians are ordained to the transitional diaconate as a step on the path to priesthood.

.5 year Vocational Synthesis Stage

Parish-based stage that focuses on integration into the presbyterate and transition from seminary to priesthood.

Presbyteral ordination

Formation culminates with ordination to the priesthood.