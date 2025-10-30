Youth service days focus on the dignity of life

Mercy Academy and Sacred Heart Academy students gathered for a service field trip focused on human dignity on Oct. 29.
The group began its day of service at the Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center, where they received a presentation from executive director Ellen Wickman.
Then, Sacred Heart students volunteered at the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry and Mercy students volunteered at the Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry.
The schools reunited at Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services’ Donation Room to help organize donations.
Additionally, Trinity High School students and parish youth participated in similar days of service, organized by the archdiocese’s Family and Life Ministries Office, during the month of October, Respect Life Month.