Youth service days focus on the dignity of life

Mercy student Livi Mattingly assisted a client of the Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry on Oct. 29. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Mercy student Sophia Banaszynski bagged a client’s groceries at the Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry on Oct. 29. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Mercy student Bella Scurlock, center, learned how to volunteer as a “personal shopper” at the Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry on Oct. 29. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Mercy students and other volunteers served sandwiches to clients of the Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry on Oct. 29. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Mercy student Livi Mattingly learned how to volunteer as a “personal shopper” at the Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry on Oct. 29. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Sacred Heart students and staff helped organize Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services’ Donation Room on Oct. 29. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Mercy students helped organize and move donations at Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services’ Donation Room on Oct. 29. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Mercy student Alyssa Minton helped prepare donation bags at Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services’ Donation Room on Oct. 29. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Mercy Academy and Sacred Heart Academy students gathered for a service field trip focused on human dignity on Oct. 29.

The group began its day of service at the Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center, where they received a presentation from executive director Ellen Wickman.

Then, Sacred Heart students volunteered at the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry and Mercy students volunteered at the Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry.

The schools reunited at Catholic Charities’ Migration and Refugee Services’ Donation Room to help organize donations.

Additionally, Trinity High School students and parish youth participated in similar days of service, organized by the archdiocese’s Family and Life Ministries Office, during the month of October, Respect Life Month.