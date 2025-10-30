Bulletin Board — Oct. 30, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a praise and worship event on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. The event will be held in St. Bernard Church’s checkerboard room, 7500 Tangelo Dr. All are welcome. For more information, contact Jessica Webster at jeskha.may@gmail.com.

All healthcare professionals and their families are invited to attend the annual Healthcare Professionals Mass at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. A spiritual retreat will be offered prior to the Mass at 2 p.m.

Registration is not required. For more information, contact Dr. Eliot Bassett at eliotbassett@gmail.com.

The annual Gold Mass for science will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive. All scientists, science students and educators and those interested in science are invited to attend. A reception and a presentation will follow.

A Mass of Remembrance for those who have lost a child will be held Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St. The Mass is sponsored by the Red Bird Ministries Grief Group at St. Louis Bertrand and the archdiocese’s Office of Family and Life Ministries. For more information, contact family@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Marnie McAllister, editor of The Record, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive speaker series on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at The Overlook at St. Thomas, 6800 Steeprun Road. Bill Zoeller will be the speaker. The event is free and includes beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s annual charity dinner will be held Nov. 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. All are welcome, not just graduates. Lunch is $10. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host a “Coping with Grief” workshop on Nov. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the church gathering space. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at danae@ourlourdes.prg.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Nov. 12 and the topic is “Coping with the Holidays.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide a supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

St. Margaret Mary Church will host “DivorceCare — Surviving the Holidays” on Nov. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the spirituality center or by Zoom. A $5 donation is appreciated. Contact Denise Ruiz 690-2834 or druiz@stmm.org with any questions.

THE ARTS

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will host its second annual Artist Showcase and sale Nov. 14-15. The opening reception will be Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the showcase will be open on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature the works of painters, photographers, woodworkers and textile artists.

The St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an exhibit of oil paintings and pastels by Iris Gentry through Dec. 2. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For library hours, call 800-987-7311.

The Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St., will host an ensemble of singers called “Voces Novae” on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at vocesnovaelouisville.org.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers at its food pantries:

Father Jack Jones Food Pantry — heavy lifters are needed to unload food vans and stock donations on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spanish-speakers are needed to assist with client intake on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Sister Visitor Center Food Pantry — clean and organize shelves and assist clients with making food selections on weekday afternoons from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace, who have a motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky., will host a mini “Zoom and See” discernment retreat day on Nov. 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The theme is “Lessons from the Communion of Saints: Gratitude and Trust.” Single Catholic women between the ages of 18 and 45 are welcome. For more information, text/call Sister Mai-dung Nguyen at 405-248-7027.

HERE & THERE

St. Louis Bertrand Church’s Knights of Columbus Council will host Robert Rogers on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the church, 1104 S. Sixth St. Rogers will share his story of redemption after the loss of his wife and four children in a flash flood. The event is free and open to the public.

Immaculata Classical Academy will host an Ignatius Press Student Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17. The fair, open to the public, will be held in the school library, 440 Zorn Ave.

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on Nov. 11 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. For reservations, call 749-9780.

The Women’s Club at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will host a Christmas bazaar on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include vendors, a grand raffle, a cake wheel and concessions for purchase. It will be held in the Xavier Center, 155 Stringer Lane.

The Columbia Ladies card party will be held Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Clubhouse, 4417 River Road. The cost is $10 to play and includes lunch. To make a reservation, call 893-2220 or 599-8113. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Knights of Columbus charities.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer the following classes:

“Introduction to Christology” will be held Nov. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Schools’ Ursuline Mother House, 3115 Lexington Rd.

“Comparing Hinduism and Buddhism” will be held on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon on Zoom.

The cost for each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).