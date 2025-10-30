Comfort My People — My call to the priesthood

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My first memory of considering becoming a priest was at age 5 or 6, when our Irish pastor advised me to consider it — a remark that stayed with me.

I enrolled in Baton Rouge’s high school seminary in 9th grade but left after three days, returning home. I graduated from high school in 1981, but the call to the priesthood persisted.

That August, I enrolled at St. Joseph Seminary College (St. Ben) in St. Benedict, Louisiana, but I didn’t like it and decided to leave at the end of that semester. A visit from a respected Benedictine monk, whom I greatly admired, changed my mind and led me to return the next semester.

The monk’s visit was a pivotal moment in my journey.

My second semester was much better than the first, and I enjoyed my time at the seminary. The monks and peaceful atmosphere at St. Ben helped me learn to reflect, discern and pray. I loved it so much that I decided after graduation to apply to the monastery and become a monk.

My shy, introverted personality has always made me admire monks. I shared my dream of entering St. Joseph Abbey with my spiritual director, a monk, expecting him to be happy about my decision to become a Benedictine.

I’ll never forget his honest words when I told him my plans. His first reaction was, “God has not called you to be a monk.”

I was stunned and disappointed. As we discussed why he thought I wasn’t called to be a monk, he said I might be trying to hide in a vocation at the abbey, and that’s not how God calls people to monastic life.

He encouraged me to keep exploring diocesan priesthood. Trusting him, I chose to continue discerning that path. My spiritual director’s honesty was another pivotal moment in my journey.

Before graduating from St. Ben’s in May 1985, I met with Bishop Stanley Joseph Ott of Baton Rouge to discuss my theology studies. He recommended the North American College in Rome, but I asked to attend the American College in Leuven, Belgium, instead, as it was smaller and suited my personality. Bishop Ott was surprised but approved my choice.

Looking back, I was right. My time at the American College was wonderful. I truly enjoyed the academics, priestly formation and the overall experience, as well as living in Belgium.

The Theology Faculty at the Catholic University of Leuven, founded in 1425, taught me so much. I learned from the formation faculty about being a compassionate and dedicated priest. My studies and experiences at the American College shaped me into the priest and bishop I am today. Sadly, the American College closed a few years ago. I left there in July 1989, was ordained a priest in August, and spent 17 years serving in Baton Rouge.

In 2007, I was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of New Orleans, then as Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux in 2013. Since March 2022, I have served the wonderful people of central Kentucky as the Archbishop of Louisville.

My vocation story has been a journey filled with ups and downs — from entering the seminary, leaving, re-entering, and feeling called to leave again. It’s been about trusting the wisdom of others, trusting in God, and ultimately embracing the gift of becoming a priest.

I’ve always felt a deep sense of fulfillment as a priest and bishop, and I hope my story can encourage you in your own vocation or inspire you to discover the unique path God has for you.

Please keep me in your prayers as my life and call continue to unfold before God and those I am blessed to serve. Your prayers are more than just support — they are a vital part of my journey, helping me stay connected and engaged with this wonderful community of the Archdiocese of Louisville, which I am truly grateful to serve.