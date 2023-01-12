Bulletin Board — Jan. 12, 2023

Services

A Mass for the sanctity of all life will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. A reception will follow Mass.

The Community-Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the event, which has been presented annually for 37 years by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry. A livestream of the celebration will be available via the cathedral’s YouTube page.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow and families are encouraged to stay and foster community.

For more information or to help with this ministry, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Vocations

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Dr. Karen Shadle, director of worship for the Archdiocese of Louisville, will speak on “The Eucharistic Revival and its Relation to Vocations.”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

Support Groups

A confidential Retrouvaille weekend for couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage will be held Feb. 17 to 19.

The program is designed to “help troubled marriages regain their health,” according to Retrouvaille of Louisville.

To receive more information or to register, call 479-3329, email 3012@helpourmarriage.org or visit helpourmarriage.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center.

The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Arts

St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind, will present a free concert of Baroque music Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The concert will be in the Archabbey Church.

The concert will be performed by the DeSota Ensemble. Benedictine Brother John Mark Falkenhain will also perform. Selections will include music by Bach, Schmelzer, Handel, Telemann, Matteis and Vivaldi.

Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.

Open House

Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, 529 E. Liberty St., will host an Open House Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nativity, an independent Catholic middle school, is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

Here and There

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Nicholas Academy, 5501 New Cut Road, in the cafeteria. Visit redcrossblood.org to preregister.

St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, will host a Parish Trivia Night Jan. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 per person with teams of up to eight people. Purchase tickets online by visiting www.saintbarths.org/parish-trivia-night. For more information, call 451-2929.

St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., will host its 19th annual trivia night Jan. 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is for adults only and outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, email parishoffice@staloysiuspwv.org.

Trivia night at Presentation Academy will be Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Arts and Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St. The cost is $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Purchase tickets online at PPATrivia.givesmart.com. The evening is sponsored by the Presentation Parent Association and proceeds benefit the school.

Education and Enrichment

“Understanding Laudato Si’,” a monthly discussion series hosted by Father Jim Flynn and Cory Lockhart, will be offered Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28 and April 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Participants will discuss Pope Francis’ encyclical “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home” chapter by chapter.

Meetings will be held via Zoom. The sessions are free, but registration is required. To learn more or register, visit understandinglaudatosi.carrd.co/.

Family Renewal Project will offer “A Retreat-Style Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course” Feb. 3 and 4. The course will explore what it means to be human and will provide insights and knowledge to understand and embrace authentic love and responsibility and live fully alive. For more information, visit bit.ly/tob1-cc-0223, call or text 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

“Breath: An Introduction to Meditation and Mindfulness” will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 at the Nazareth Retreat Center.

The workshop will include a discussion of the differences between meditation and mindfulness, according to an announcement. The cost is $25. For more information and to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Jan. 19 and 20: Compassion.

Jan. 26 and 27: The living Jesus in the life of the church.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

Introduction to Christology, Jan. 18, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway.

“The Heroic Actions of Jesus, Batman, and Frodo,” Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom.

Introduction to Catholic Social Teaching, may be started at any time, via Google Classroom.

Justice Workshop: “Solidarity with the Poor,” Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cathedral of the Assumption undercroft, 433 S. 5th St. The cost is $25.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/catechist-certification/professional-development-catalogue/

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Participants must pre-register.