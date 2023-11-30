St. Agnes, Holy Trinity win Quick Recall championship

The Catholic Schools Academic League (CSAL) held its Quick Recall tournaments in November.

Following are the results:

St. Agnes School won the sixth-grade Quick Recall tournament Nov. 6 at Holy Trinity School.

In one semifinal match, Holy Spirit School defeated St. Albert School-Gold 20-19 and St. Agnes defeated St. Martha School, 29-8, in the other semifinal match.

St. Agnes defeated Holy Spirit, 27-20, in the championship match to win the tournament.

Eleven teams from nine schools participated in the sixth-grade league this season.

Holy Trinity School won the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade tournament held Nov. 14 at Holy Trinity.

In one semifinal match, St. Francis of Assisi defeated St. Albert 31-19 and Holy Trinity defeated St. Margaret Mary School-Black 31-17 in the other semifinal match.

Holy Trinity defeated St. Francis of Assisi, 29-16, in the championship match to win the tournament.

Twenty-seven teams from 22 schools participated in the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade league. CSAL, in its 34th year, coordinates Quick Recall matches during the regular season and tournament play for Louisville-area schools. For more information, contact Lisa Kleyer at 425-3940, ext. 103 or csalqr@hotmail.com.