Retreats set for the spring

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry will offer two retreats this spring.

The annual winter retreat, “Seek Justice, Love Mercy,” for seventh and eighth graders will take place Feb. 10-12.

The annual high school spring retreat for ninth through 12th graders will be March 3-5. The theme will highlight the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert.

Both events will be at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr.

The cost is $110 per student for each retreat.

Register by Jan. 23 for the middle school retreat and by Feb. 13 for the high school retreat. Visit archlou.org/youth/ for registration or call 636-0296 for more information.