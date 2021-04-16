Youth Focus

Valkyries take state

Sacred Heart Academy’s varsity basketball team won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state championship game April 10 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The team defeated Marshall County High School 49 to 47. This is the Valkyries’ fifth state basketball championship and first since 2004. (Record Photo by Jennifer Jenkins)

