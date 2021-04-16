Mercy Academy presents outdoor spring musical

Mercy Academy, 5801 Fegenbush Lane, is presenting the musical “XANADU” outdoors on the school’s campus at 8 p.m. nightly April 21-26. Seating will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.onthestage.com/show/mercy-academy/xanadu-75748. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seats and blankets. Folding chairs will also be available.

Face masks are required and all COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Check Mercy’s website, www.mercyacademy.com, for weather cancellations and call the school at 671-2010 for more information.