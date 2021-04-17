Archbishop prays for shooting victims, a stop to ‘senseless violence’

Catholic News Service

INDIANAPOLIS — Expressing sorrow for the loss of life in yet another mass shooting in the U.S., this time at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Archbishop Charles C. Thompson prayed for the victims and their families.

He also prayed that “these senseless acts of violence will stop.”

“Once again our nation is mourning the loss of lives in a mass shooting and this time it is eight of our own neighbors who were killed at the Indianapolis FedEx Ground center,” Archbishop Thompson said. “We pray for the victims and loved ones of those who were murdered as well as those who were injured.”

The facility is near the Indianapolis International Airport and the shooting took place the night of April 15. CNN quoted a police official as saying law enforcement arrived to “a very chaotic scene, with victims and witnesses running everywhere.”

Eight people were killed and several others were wounded by a gunman who killed himself after his shooting spree. In a late afternoon story April 16, The Associated Press said the shooter had been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, who reportedly was a former employee.

Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told AP and CNN that witnesses said the gunman “got out of his car, and pretty quickly started some random shooting” in the parking lot then went inside the facility and continued shooting.

By the time police arrived, he had not gotten too far inside and “apparently killed himself shortly before police entered the building,” AP said.

The motive for the shooting was being investigated. News reports said Hole may have been known to federal and local authorities, because a relative reportedly had warned authorities he had a potential for violence, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN.

“The U.S. Catholic bishops have long supported changes in the law to control the sale and use of firearms,” the Indianapolis archbishop said in his statement. “May we all recognize that we are made in the image and likeness of God and continue to do what we can to end this senseless violence and to live together in peace.”