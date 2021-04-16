Holy Spirit student spreads cheer to peers in quarantine

Emma Higgs, a seventh-grader at Holy Spirit School, has been baking cookies for the families of classmates in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emma also writes kind notes to the families.

She started baking as a service project in preparation for confirmation because she couldn’t do a normal service project during the pandemic, said her principal, Doris Swenson.

“When Emma was asked why she did it, she noted that it was something she could do to make someone feel better,” Swenson said.

Over the past eight months, Emma has baked cookies for about 75 families.