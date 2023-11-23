Tree of Remembrance tradition continues at Calvary Cemetery

The “Lighting of the Tree of Remembrance” at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, will be held Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Free glass ornaments will be available for the public to personalize and hang on the live Christmas tree in remembrance of loved ones.

The event will include a prayer service with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, tree lighting and refreshments.

The free ornaments will also be available throughout December in the cemetery office, or people may hang their own ornaments on the tree, which is located just inside the entrance to the cemetery.

Ornaments may be retrieved after Christmas by Jan. 6. The cemetery gates will be open for entry until 6:25 p.m.