St. Margaret Mary School first graders interacted with a U.S. Army soldier during a visit to the school’s campus this month. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Margaret Mary School’s first and eighth-grade students teamed up to collect 50 Kroger gift cards and items for Thanksgiving meals for U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Ft. Campbell, Ky.

Soldiers recently visited students at St. Margaret Mary and thanked them for the cards and food.