Wedding Anniversaries — November 23, 2023

Norman and Rose Gerdeman, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28. Mrs. Gerdeman, the former Rose Gerding, is retired from retail. Mr. Gerdeman retired after 42 years as a foundry foreman and master carpenter. The couple have four children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. William Ritz, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 1. Mrs. Ritz, the former Rebecca J. Farley, retired as a hairstylist after 40 years. Mr. Ritz is retired from Brown & Williamson and the U.S. Army. The couple have two children and a grandchild.