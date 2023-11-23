Bulletin Board — November 23, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

Holy Trinity Church is hosting a Holy Hour of prayer for anyone struggling with addiction and their families on Dec. 5 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

Families are invited to attend with or without their loved ones.

A Gold Mass for all those connected to or interested in the sciences will be celebrated Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre.

The liturgy will be followed by a meal and a discussion at the pastoral center next door. Chris Graney, an astronomer with the Vatican Observatory, and Tim Tomes, archivist for the Archdiocese of Louisville, will discuss the recently restored Bouchet telescope.

A Healing Mass sponsored by Catholic Charismatic Renewal will be celebrated Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Songs of praise will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

An archdiocesan First Saturday Devotion will be held Dec. 2 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion.

The devotion includes exposition, adoration, Benediction and confession. Sacred music will be provided by The John & Drina Erb family. Children and crying babies are welcome.

RETREATS

“Advent: A Call to Simplicity” will be offered Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky.

The retreat will focus on a lifestyle of simplicity — both physically and spiritually — through talks, silent reflection, small group processing, meditation and Taizé prayer.

The cost is $40 and includes lunch. Register at www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org or 502-348-1513.

A Prayerful Advent Visit to Thomas Merton’s Gethsemani offers an introduction to Merton’s contemplative legacy and a full-day visit to the Abbey of Gethsemani with Jonathan Montaldo and Brother Paul Quenon as docent guides.

Two retreats are being offered: Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 13-15. Register at www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org or call 502-348-1513.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities’ food pantries need volunteers to pick up weekly Dare to Care orders and deliver them to Sister Visitor Center and/or the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry. The deliveries are on Tuesday mornings and require roughly a two-hour time commitment. Volunteers need to be able to lift 50 lbs.

For more information, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s jail ministry is seeking volunteers to lead communion services for men and women incarcerated in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Hall of Justice. Volunteers should be available to lead services at least twice a month on Friday.

To learn more, contact Deacon Steve Marks at 964-6966 or deacon.steve.marks@stalbert.org.

HERE and THERE

Family Feud Night, hosted by St. Andrew Academy and St. Peter the Apostle Church, will be held Dec. 9 at St. Andrew Academy, 7724 Columbine Dr. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Advanced registration tickets are $100 for a table of eight, $60 for four or $15 for a single. For reservations, call 935-4578. Tickets are $20 at the door. Players must be at least 21 to attend.

The St. Serra Club, which promotes religious vocations, will host a holiday luncheon to honor and thank all archdiocesan women religious who are over age 60. The lunch will be held Dec. 4 at noon at the University Club, 200 E. Brandeis Ave.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the guest speaker, and entertainment will be provided by the Cardinal Singers.

The cost is $35. Reservations are required by Nov. 27 and payment is due by Nov. 29. For more information or to make reservations, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

“Grief and the Holidays,” a program offered by St. Bernadette Church, will offer tools and advice to help the bereaved develop a strategy and plan for handling the holidays. The event will be Nov. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the church’s parish center in Prospect, Ky. For more information, contact Sharon Schuhmann at 815-3103 or sharons@stb2008.org.

“Coping with Grief through the Holidays,” a program presented by Mary Jean Gandalfo, Ed.D, LCSW, GC-C, will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “St. Joseph and the Infancy Narratives” on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

The class is $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.